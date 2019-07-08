Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc ( LOAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased LOAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LOAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.56, the dividend yield is 7.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LOAN was $6.56, representing a -17.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.95 and a 22.85% increase over the 52 week low of $5.34.

LOAN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). LOAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LOAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.