LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - A man accused of helping his suicide bomber brother plan a deadly 2017 arena attack in the northern city of Manchester appeared in a London court on Thursday.

British police on Wednesday arrested Hashem Abedi, 22, following his extradition to London from Libya after he landed at a London airport.

Abedi appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.