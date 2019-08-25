Man wanted for killing parents in Minnesota arrested in Mexico

Shutterstock photo





MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A man wanted on charges of killing his mother and father, a retired NFL player, in Minnesota was arrested in Mexico's beach resort city of Cancun and handed over to the FBI, Mexican officials said on Sunday.

Dylan John Bennett, 22, was identified in Cancun after police received reports of aggressive behavior, the prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement.

Bennett's parents, Barry and Carol Bennett, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their home on Wednesday, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Department in Minnesota. After their son bought a plane ticket to Cancun, investigators began tracking his cellphone and credit card activity, and informed Mexican authorities.

Barry Bennett, who was 63, played 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

The FBI will bring Bennett to Minnesota to face murder charges, the sheriff's department added.