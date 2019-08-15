Man stabbed near government offices in central London

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A man was stabbed near British government offices in central London on Thursday, police said, adding the incident was not thought to be terrorism-related.

Police said they were called to Marsham Street where the Home Office (interior ministry) is located after a report of a man armed with a knife outside.

Armed officers responded and found a man in his 60s with knife wounds. London Ambulance Service said the victim was taken to a major trauma centre but his injuries were later confirmed to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

"All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street," Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel said on Twitter.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the Home Office's work but there was no suggestion it was terrorism-related.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police statement said. "We are keeping an open mind about any possible motive at this early stage."