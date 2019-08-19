Man charged over stabbing incident outside UK interior ministry

Quantcast

By Reuters

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place on Aug. 15 outside Britain's interior ministry in central London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday.

Dominic Hornberger, a 29-year-old man from Birmingham in central England, faces charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place. Hornberger will appear at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 13.

The police statement gave no information about the suspect's background or indication of a possible motive.

Responding to an emergency call, armed officers had arrived at Marsham Street to find a man in his 60s, with knife wounds, outside the Home Office, or interior ministry. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man nearby.





