Mall operator Simon to invest $5 mln in Allied Esports

By Reuters

Reuters


June 28 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc , the largest mall operator in the United States, will invest $5 million in Allied Esports, the companies said in a statement.

Simon Properties' unit Simon Equity Development LLC will make the equity investment through Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - a company formed to takeover Allied and its sister company, World Poker Tour.

The investment announcement comes days after Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca agreed to form an alliance with Allied Esports and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp to create a digital channel broadcasting electronic sports.





