Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Malibu Boats (MBUU) closed the most recent trading day at $25.60, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of performance sports boats had lost 28.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MBUU as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 29, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect MBUU to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $185.50 million, up 33.78% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MBUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% lower within the past month. MBUU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MBUU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

Also, we should mention that MBUU has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MBUU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.