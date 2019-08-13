Malibu Boats (MBUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Malibu Boats (MBUU) closed the most recent trading day at $26.18, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of performance sports boats had lost 27.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.19% in that time.

MBUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $185.50 million, up 33.78% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MBUU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% lower within the past month. MBUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MBUU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.07, so we one might conclude that MBUU is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MBUU's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.