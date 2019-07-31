Malaysia's RHB Bank to hold talks to sell insurance unit to Japan's Tokio Marine

Shutterstock photo





KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - RHB Bank , Malaysia's fourth-biggest lender, said on Wednesday it had received permission from the country's central bank to start talks to sell up to 94.7% of its shares in its general insurance arm to Tokio Marine Asia Pte Ltd.

The announcement comes months after Tokio Marine Holdings Inc , one of Japan's largest property and casualty insurers by market value, said it would deals overseas to further diversify its geographic footprint.

RHB Bank said a deal is subject to Ministry of Finance and central bank approval.

RHB Insurance had total assets of 1.78 billion ringgit ($431.52 million) and liabilities of 1.2 billion ringgit as of last year. It is the 10th largest insurer in Malaysia with a 4.4% market share, according to RHB Bank's 2018 annual report.

It said the insurance business's gross written premium - amount customers are required to pay for insurance coverage - rose 14% to 787 million ringgit ($190.79 million) last year, compared with the industry's growth rate of 1.5%.

($1 = 4.1250 ringgit)