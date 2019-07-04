Malaysia's May exports rise 2.5% y/y, below forecast

Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose in May amid a surge in palm oil shipments, though the pace of growth was slower than expected, government data showed on Thursday.
Exports grew 2.5% in May from a year earlier, below the 3.6% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In April, exports had risen 1.1%.
Agricultural exports rose in May for the first time in 15 months, surging 15.3% year-on-year on the back of higher shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.
Exports of mining goods, however, fell 10.9% on lower volumes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.
Imports grew 1.4% in May from a year earlier, easing from the 4.4% rise seen in April.
Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit .
Trade surplus in May narrowed to 9.1 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month.
Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined 2.2% amid lower shipments of manufactured goods.
Exports to the United States, however, jumped 11.7% on higher demand for electrical and electronic products, palm oil and related products, and other manufactured goods.
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
|
|
May
|
April
|
March
|
Feb
|
Jan
|
Dec
|
Nov
|
Oct
|
Sept
|
Exports
|
84.2
|
85.2
|
84.0
|
66.6
|
82.8
|
83.3
|
84.8
|
96.3
|
83.1
|
y/y%
|
+2.5
|
+1.1
|
-0.5
|
-5.3
|
3.1
|
4.8
|
1.6
|
17.7
|
6.7
|
Imports
|
75.1
|
74.4
|
69.7
|
55.5
|
73.9
|
72.8
|
77.2
|
80.1
|
67.8
|
y/y%
|
+1.4
|
+4.4
|
-0.1
|
-9.4
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
5.0
|
11.4
|
-2.7
|
Balance
|
9.1
|
10.9
|
14.4
|
11.1
|
11.5
|
10.4
|
7.6
|
16.3
|
15.3
MAIN EXPORTS
|
|
May 2019
|
% of
|
% change
|
|
(bln rgt)
|
total
|
vs year ago
|
Electrical & Electronic Products
|
29.6
|
34.9
|
0.5
|
Petroleum products
|
6.9
|
8.2
|
-14.9
|
Chemicals and chemicals products
|
4.9
|
5.8
|
7.7
|
Palm oil & Palm-based agricultural products
|
4.3
|
5.1
|
17.5
|
Manufactures of metal
|
4.1
|
4.8
|
-6.8
|
Machinery
|
3.8
|
4.5
|
14.9
|
Optical and scientific equipment
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
Liquefied natural gas
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
-5.2
|
Crude petroleum
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
-20.0
|
Rubber products
|
2.2
|
2.7
|
7.5
EXPORT MARKETS
|
|
May 2019
|
% of
|
% change
|
|
(bln rgt)
|
total
|
vs year ago
|
China
|
11.3
|
13.4
|
-2.2
|
Singapore
|
11.4
|
13.6
|
2.6
|
USA
|
7.8
|
9.3
|
11.7
|
Japan
|
6.0
|
7.1
|
7.5
|
Hong Kong
|
5.4
|
6.4
|
3.4
($1 = 4.1325 ringgit)