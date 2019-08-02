Quantcast

Malaysia's June exports drop 3.1% y/y, worse than forecast

By Reuters

Reuters


KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports in June dropped 3.1% from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for an increase as shipments to key markets tumbled and demand for manufactured goods weakened, government data showed on Friday.

Export growth in June was below the 1.8% annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from the 2.5% expansion recorded in May.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, dropped 12% year-on-year in June, amid lower shipments of electrical and electronic goods, petroleum products, and metal products, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which make up nearly 84% of total exports, declined 5% in June from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Mining exports, however, jumped 15.4% on higher volumes and prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Imports in June plunged 9.2% compared with a year-ago period, with declines posted in all three categories: intermediate, capital and consumption goods. In May, imports had grown 1.4%.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit .

Trade surplus in June widened to 10.3 billion ringgit ($2.48 billion) from 9.1 billion ringgit in the previous month.

KEY DATA

(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)

June

May

April

March

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

76.2

84.2

85.2

84.0

66.6

82.8

83.3

84.8

96.3

y/y%

-3.1

+2.5

+1.1

-0.5

-5.3

3.1

4.8

1.6

17.7

65.9

75.1

74.4

69.7

55.5

73.9

72.8

77.2

80.1

y/y%

-9.2

+1.4

+4.4

-0.1

-9.4

1.0

1.0

5.0

11.4

10.3

9.1

10.9

14.4

11.1

11.5

10.4

7.6

16.3

MAIN EXPORTS

June 2019

% of

% change

(bln rgt)

total

vs year ago

Electrical & Electronic Products

28.1

36.9

-6.0

Petroleum products

6.1

8.0

-2.4

Chemicals and chemicals products

4.6

6.0

1.3

Manufactures of metal

3.4

4.4

-15.7

Machinery

3.2

4.2

-10.9

Palm oil & Palm-based agricultural products

3.2

4.2

3.0

Crude petroleum

3.1

4.1

31.7

Liquefied natural gas

2.9

3.8

5.5

Optical and scientific equipment

2.8

3.7

-4.9

Palm Oil-Based Manufactured

Products

1.8

2.4

0.9

EXPORT MARKETS

June 2019

% of

% change

(bln rgt)

total

vs year ago

Singapore

10.6

13.9

-0.9

China

10.1

13.2

-12.0

USA

7.6

10.0

8.8

Hong Kong

4.6

6.0

-25.0

Japan

4.5

5.9

-13.5

($1 = 4.1510 ringgit)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar