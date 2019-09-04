Malaysia's July exports rise 1.7% y/y, above forecast

Reuters





KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports rose unexpectedly in July, rebounding from a drop in the previous month, lifted by solid demand for manufactured goods and higher shipments to China, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports grew 1.7% in July from a year earlier, above the 2.5% decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In June, exports had dropped 3.1%.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which contribute about 86% of total exports in July, rose 3.8% from a year-ago period, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Exports of mining and agricultural goods, however, declined due to lower prices and volumes of crude oil and palm oil, the data showed.

Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, increased 3.8% year-on-year in July, recovering from a sharp 12% drop in June. Shipments to the United States were also up 7.9%, the data showed.

Imports in July shrank 5.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 9.2% decline recorded in June.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit .

The trade surplus in July widened to 14.3 billion ringgit ($3.41 billion) from 10.3 billion ringgit in the previous month.

KEY DATA

(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)

July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Exports 88.0 76.2 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 y/y% +1.7 -3.1 +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 Imports 73.7 65.9 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 y/y% -5.9 -9.2 +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 Balance 14.3 10.3 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6

MAIN EXPORTS

July 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & Electronic Products 36.0 41.0 4.5 Petroleum products 6.4 7.3 2.8 Chemicals and chemicals products 4.9 5.6 1.9 Machinery 3.7 4.2 6.0 Manufactures of metal 3.6 4.1 -4.1 Liquefied natural gas 3.3 3.8 31.3 Palm oil & Palm-based agricultural products 3.1 3.5 -11.8 Optical and scientific equipment 3.1 3.5 -2.3 Crude petroleum 2.7 2.4 -45.7 Rubber products 2.0 2.3 -10.9

EXPORT MARKETS

June 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 13.1 15.2 3.8 Singapore 12.3 14.0 3.1 USA 8.4 9.5 7.9 Hong Kong 6.6 7.5 2.5 Japan 5.2 5.9 -6.3

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)