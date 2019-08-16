Quantcast

Malaysia's economy grows 4.9% y/y in Q2, faster than forecast

By Reuters

Reuters


KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter, the central bank said on Friday, making it the first major Southeast Asian economy to report an acceleration from January-March.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter beat the 4.8% rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and was quicker than the 4.5% annual pace in the first three months of 2019.

The central bank maintained its full-year growth target of 4.3-4.8%, but said an escalation in global trade tensions could knock 0.1 percentage point off GDP growth.

($1 = 4.1820 ringgit)





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar