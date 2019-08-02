Quantcast

Malaysia's CIMB shuts HK investment banking operations

By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia'sCIMB Group Holdings Bhd has closed its Hong Kong investment banking (IB) business, citing existing collaboration with its Hong Kong partner in the competitive North Asian market.

Jefferi Hashim, CEO of CIMB Investment Bank said on Friday that with its pan-Asian collaboration with China Galaxy International (CGI), it has recalibrated its investment banking business.

The bank said existing clients in Hong Kong will continue to be supported through the collaboration with CGI.

In 2017, CIMB sold a 50% equity interest in its international brokerage business to China Galaxy Securities , which owns CGI, creating a cash equities joint venture.

The joint venture includes institutional and retail brokerage, equities research and associated securities businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, UK and the U.S.





