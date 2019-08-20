Quantcast

Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar firm

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.330

106.22

-0.10

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3847

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.365

31.405

+0.13

Korean won

1208.300

1208.3

+0.00

Baht

30.810

30.78

-0.10

Peso

52.280

52.31

+0.06

Rupiah

14265.000

14255

-0.07

Rupee

71.703

71.70

+0.00

Ringgit

4.174

4.181

+0.17

Yuan

7.059

7.0610

+0.03

Change so far in 2019

Currency

Latest bid

End 2018

Pct Move

Japan yen

106.330

109.56

+3.04

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3627

-1.59

Taiwan dlr

31.365

30.733

-2.01

Korean won

1208.300

1115.70

-7.66

Baht

30.810

32.55

+5.65

Peso

52.280

52.47

+0.36

Rupiah

14265.000

14375

+0.77

Rupee

71.703

69.77

-2.70

Ringgit

4.174

4.1300

-1.05

Yuan

7.059

6.8730

-2.63





