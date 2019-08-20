Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar firm

Reuters
Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.330
|
106.22
|
-0.10
|
Sing dlr
|
1.385
|
1.3847
|
+0.00
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.365
|
31.405
|
+0.13
|
Korean won
|
1208.300
|
1208.3
|
+0.00
|
Baht
|
30.810
|
30.78
|
-0.10
|
Peso
|
52.280
|
52.31
|
+0.06
|
Rupiah
|
14265.000
|
14255
|
-0.07
|
Rupee
|
71.703
|
71.70
|
+0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.174
|
4.181
|
+0.17
|
Yuan
|
7.059
|
7.0610
|
+0.03
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.330
|
109.56
|
+3.04
|
Sing dlr
|
1.385
|
1.3627
|
-1.59
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.365
|
30.733
|
-2.01
|
Korean won
|
1208.300
|
1115.70
|
-7.66
|
Baht
|
30.810
|
32.55
|
+5.65
|
Peso
|
52.280
|
52.47
|
+0.36
|
Rupiah
|
14265.000
|
14375
|
+0.77
|
Rupee
|
71.703
|
69.77
|
-2.70
|
Ringgit
|
4.174
|
4.1300
|
-1.05
|
Yuan
|
7.059
|
6.8730
|
-2.63