KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia may consider an expansionary budget for 2020 to mitigate the effects of the trade war between the United States and China, its finance minister said on Thursday.

"Whilst the government is intent on consolidating our debt, we may consider an expansionary budget to mitigate the negative effects of the trade war," Lim Guan Eng said at an economic forum in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia will announce its 2020 budget on Oct. 11, he said.