Malaysia June factory output rises 3.9% y/y, below forecast

By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index rose 3.9% in June from a year earlier, slightly lower than the pace of previous month, buoyed by gains in all sectors, government data showed on Friday.

June's annual output growth came below the 4.1% expansion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's industrial production index had climbed 4% in May from a year earlier.

Manufacturing output in June rose 3.8% from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The electricity generation index grew 1.7% year-on-year, while mining output climbed 4.6%, the data showed.

Malaysian exports in June dropped 3.1% from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for an increase as shipments to key markets tumbled and demand for manufactured goods weakened.





