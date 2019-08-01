Quantcast

Malaysia asks rare earths firm Lynas for waste disposal plan before licence renewal

By Reuters

Reuters


KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia is waiting for Australia'sLynas Corp to tell it how the company would deal with waste from an $800 million rare earths processing plant before its license is renewed, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

"We are giving this condition to Lynas that they should have a plan for dealing with the waste," Mahathir told reporters. "We are waiting for them to tell us how they will do that, whether they find a place where they can deposit the waste or not."

