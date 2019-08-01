Malaysia asks rare earths firm Lynas for waste disposal plan before licence renewal

Reuters





KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia is waiting for Australia'sLynas Corp to tell it how the company would deal with waste from an $800 million rare earths processing plant before its license is renewed, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

"We are giving this condition to Lynas that they should have a plan for dealing with the waste," Mahathir told reporters. "We are waiting for them to tell us how they will do that, whether they find a place where they can deposit the waste or not."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia is waiting for Australia'sLynas Corp to tell it how the company would deal with waste from an $800 million rare earths processing plant before its license is renewed, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

"We are giving this condition to Lynas that they should have a plan for dealing with the waste," Mahathir told reporters. "We are waiting for them to tell us how they will do that, whether they find a place where they can deposit the waste or not."