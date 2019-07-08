Making Sense of Broadcom's (AVGO) Rumored Deal For Symantec

There are tons of reasons why an M&A is often considered the best strategy for companies that are blessed with tons of cash but short on growth. A Merger & Acquisition can provide instant access to new revenue streams and markets that would have otherwise taken years to build.

In the case of Broadcom (AVGO), however, the chip giant does not lack for top-line growth. Yet it has embarked on a strategy where M&A is at the center of its growth initiatives. And this time the company has its sights set on Symantec (SYMC), which according to a recent Bloomberg report, both parties are in advanced discussions on a deal that places Symantec at an enterprise value of over $15 billion. The news sunk Broadcom shares by about 5%, while sending shares of Symantec up almost 20%.

Investors don’t like this move, especially given the fact that Broadcom could end up paying close to $17 billion when it’s all said and done. That’s considered pricey for Symantec, which is growing revenue in the low single digits. But, obviously, there is a certain level of value that Broadcom, which, fresh on the heels of its $18 billion deal for CA Technologies a year ago, believes it can extract from these types of deals — something that investors are struggling to reconcile.

Tech analyst Anand Srinivasan, had this to say regarding Symantec: “Broadcom’s potential purchase of another asset with $4+ billion in software sales is likely its most ambitious deal yet - leaderless Symantec has been losing share, even in its core segments. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan will likely need to aggressively cut Symantec costs while keeping sales stable.”

As with CA, Tan sees Symantec as an asset that, despite increased competitive pressures from more nimble enterprise security plays like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT), still produces strong consistent free-cash-flow (FCF) with high operating margins. Srinivasan’s point regarding Broadcom’s aggressive cost-reduction efforts following the deal is an important one as it can increase FCF even further.

The other component of the deal that investors could be overlooking, however, is the deal that Broadcom has already made for CA Technologies — one that Symantec can help leverage. CA's Enterprise Software solutions covers a broad range of services from mobile to mainframe. It also integrates systems of record, while specializing in AI-driven systems to deliver business agility, while taking into account security and compliance.

Enter Symantec, still has a large base of business and sizable share in markets like endpoint security, messaging security, and web security. Not to mention, the company still has well-known consumer products such as Norton Antivirus and LifeLock. In terms of enterprise, its larger suite of offerings including advanced threat protection and identity management still carry revenue potential despite competitive pressures from upstarts Carbon Black (CBLK) and Zscaler (ZS).

In other words, Broadcom, continuing with its growth-through-M&A strategy, sees Symantec as an asset with meaningful operating scale. And by combining Symantec with CA’s security capabilities, Broadcom has assets it can use to cross-sell and up-sell to both the enterprise and consumers. Add in Broadcom’s strong track record of cost cuts following each M&A deal to extract further value, Symantec’s FCF could pay for itself within a few years. Investors who sell Broadcom stock following this announcement might come to regret the move.