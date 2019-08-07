Quantcast

Major Gulf markets rebound as U.S.-China trade war simmers

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets rebounded on Wednesday, mostly on back of their financial shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed fears of a prolonged trade dispute with Beijing and China's central bank stepped in to stabilise the yuan.

The offshore yuan pulled back from an all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to take steps to prevent the currency from weakening further, following a sharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to declare China was manipulating its currency.

Dubai's index traded 1.3% higher in a boost from real estate stocks which all rose. Emaar Properties increased 1.7% and its unit Emaar Malls gained 3.1%.

Qatar's index opened 1.7% higher after six days of straight losses as most of the companies traded higher. The Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank , increased 2.2% while petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advanced 2.4%.

In Saudi, the index rose 0.7% with Al Rajhi Bank adding 1.1%, while United Cooperative Assurance was up 3.5% after it reported a 136% surge in its second quarter net profit before zakat.

Gulf General Insurance hiked 3.6% as the insurer turned to profit from year ago losses.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1.1% snapping a six-session losing streak. Market heavyweights First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates Telecommunications Group rose 1.5% and 1.9% respectively.

Aldar Properties advanced a further 1.3%, ahead of a board meeting later on Wednesday at which it will discuss the company's second-quarter financial performance. EFG Hermes forecasts a 7% rise in profit.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar