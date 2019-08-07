Major Gulf markets rebound as U.S.-China trade war simmers

Reuters





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Major Gulf markets rebounded on Wednesday, mostly on back of their financial shares, after U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed fears of a prolonged trade dispute with Beijing and China's central bank stepped in to stabilise the yuan.

The offshore yuan pulled back from an all-time low on Tuesday after Beijing appeared to take steps to prevent the currency from weakening further, following a sharp drop that prompted the U.S. government to declare China was manipulating its currency.

Dubai's index traded 1.3% higher in a boost from real estate stocks which all rose. Emaar Properties increased 1.7% and its unit Emaar Malls gained 3.1%.

Qatar's index opened 1.7% higher after six days of straight losses as most of the companies traded higher. The Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank , increased 2.2% while petrochemical maker Industries Qatar advanced 2.4%.

In Saudi, the index rose 0.7% with Al Rajhi Bank adding 1.1%, while United Cooperative Assurance was up 3.5% after it reported a 136% surge in its second quarter net profit before zakat.

Gulf General Insurance hiked 3.6% as the insurer turned to profit from year ago losses.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 1.1% snapping a six-session losing streak. Market heavyweights First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates Telecommunications Group rose 1.5% and 1.9% respectively.

Aldar Properties advanced a further 1.3%, ahead of a board meeting later on Wednesday at which it will discuss the company's second-quarter financial performance. EFG Hermes forecasts a 7% rise in profit.