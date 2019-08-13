MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie ( MMD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that MMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.83, the dividend yield is 4.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMD was $20.83, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.25 and a 9.52% increase over the 52 week low of $19.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMD Dividend History page.