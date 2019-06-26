Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Main Street Capital Corporation ( MAIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.08, the dividend yield is 5.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $41.08, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.88 and a 28.58% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.4%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD )

ProShares Trust ( PEX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 4.73% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 8.22%.