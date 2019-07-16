Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Main Street Capital Corporation ( MAIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.59, the dividend yield is 5.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $42.59, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.72 and a 33.3% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.89. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.4%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD )

ProShares Trust ( PEX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 5.24% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 8.53%.