Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Main Street Capital Corporation ( MAIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.47, the dividend yield is 5.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $42.47, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.16 and a 32.93% increase over the 52 week low of $31.95.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.31%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD )

ProShares Trust ( PEX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 0.31% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 8.68%.