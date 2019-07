Main owner Mellby Gard makes bid for remainder of Sweden's Kappahl

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, July 29 (Reuters) - Investment firm Mellby Gard said on Monday it had offered to buy fashion retailer Kappahl for 20 crowns per share in cash, valuing the company at 1.54 billion crowns ($161.6 million).

Kappahl, which is struggling with weak markets and tough competition, saw its operating profit drop to 6 million crowns in the March-May quarter from 121 million a year ago, on roughly unchanged sales of 1.2 billion crowns.

Its shares have dropped by more than a fifth so far this year.

"Based on our experience and history with the company, we want to create opportunities to deal with the significant challenges that face both the retail- and the clothing market," Mellby Gard Chief Executive Johan Andersson said in a statement.

Mellby Gard added that synergies with its other businesses could strengthen Kappahl's competitiveness.

Kappahl said in a separate statement that it had appointed an independent bid committee, adding that chairman Anders B├╝low and board member Thomas Gustafsson, who are both also board members of Mellby Gard, would not participate in the evaluation of the bid due to a conflict of interest.

Kappahl has 382 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the U.K, as well as an online shop. Sweden is the firm's largest single market.

($1 = 9.5029 Swedish crowns)