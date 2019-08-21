Magna International, Inc. (MGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Magna International, Inc. ( MGA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.365 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.82, the dividend yield is 3.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGA was $47.82, representing a -17.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.85 and a 12.49% increase over the 52 week low of $42.51.

MGA is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). MGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.71%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

