Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. ( MGIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.156 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGIC was $9.15, representing a -10.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.20 and a 25.51% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

MGIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). MGIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MGIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.27%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.