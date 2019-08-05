Quantcast

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. ( MMP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.64, the dividend yield is 6.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMP was $66.64, representing a -8.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.90 and a 22.84% increase over the 52 week low of $54.25.

MMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). MMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports MMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.18%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MMP as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )
  • First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ( EMLP )
  • Alerian MLP ETF ( AMLP )
  • First Trust Strategic Income ETF ( FDIV ).


The top-performing ETF of this group is FDIV with an increase of 4.46% over the last 100 days. YMLI has the highest percent weighting of MMP at 4.55%.

