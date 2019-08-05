Madison Square Garden Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MSG

In trading on Monday, shares of Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $284.89, changing hands as low as $281.92 per share. Madison Square Garden Co shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSG's low point in its 52 week range is $240.33 per share, with $321.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $283.36.
