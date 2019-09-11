Macy's Inc (M) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Macy's Inc ( M ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.377 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased M prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that M has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.1, the dividend yield is 8.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of M was $17.1, representing a -55.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.35 and a 20.42% increase over the 52 week low of $14.20.

M is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). M's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.29. Zacks Investment Research reports M's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the M Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.