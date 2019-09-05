Macy's aims to save up to $550 mln in 2-4 years, shares rise

Reuters





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc said on Thursday it aimed to save $400 million to $550 million annually in the next two to four years, as the department store chain cuts back on discounts, while focusing more on targeted promotions for customers.

Shares of the company rose 4% in early trading.

