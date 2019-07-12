Quantcast

Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre outbids USSL for telecoms firm KCOM

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 12 (Reuters) - Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd trumped an offer from a unit of British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd for KCOM Plc on the final day of the five-day auction for the firm.

MEIF offered 120.3 pence per KCOM share, valuing the company at 627 million pounds ($787.51 million), whereas Universities Superannuation bid 113 pence per KCOM share.

Britain's takeover panel had decided to hold an auction for KCOM after USSL unit Humber and Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd failed to make a final offer for KCOM.

($1 = 0.7962 pounds)





