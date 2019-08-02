Quantcast

Macquarie snaps up 49% of cotton farm Cubbie Station from China's Ruyi

By Reuters

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australia'sMacquarie Group has purchased a 49% stake in cotton farm Cubbie Station, one of Southern Hemisphere's largest irrigation farms, from its majority owner Chinese conglomerate Ruyi Group , according to local media.

The sale comes seven years after Australia's government in 2012 approved Ruyi's A$232 million$158.04 million purchase of an 80 percent share in Cubbie on condition it would cut its stake to 51% within three years (graphic).

"Cubbie is one of Australia's premiere agricultural assets and aligns with our investment thesis for long-term sustainable farming operations," Liz O'Leary, the agriculture head of Macquarie's Infrastructure and Real Assets division, was quoted as saying in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The 2012 sale to China's Ruyi had drawn anger from some lawmakers who said the move resulted in Australia losing control of a strategic asset.

($1 = 1.4680 Australian dollars)





