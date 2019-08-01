Quantcast

Macquarie Infrastructure's (MIC) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Macquarie Infrastructure Company MIC reported diluted income per share of 13 cents in second-quarter 2019. Notably, the figure was lower than 45 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Higher selling, general and administrative and depreciation costs and rise in interest expenses were primarily responsible for the year-over-year decline.

Macquarie generated revenues of $416 million, down 4.6% year over year.  The decline was attributable to divesture of some of its businesses in 2018. Product revenues came in at $61 million, an increase of 1.7%. However, service revenues declined 5.6% to $355 million. Notably, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412 million.

Segment Details

Revenues from International-Matex Tank Terminals  came in at $119 million, down 7.8% year over year. It represented 28.6% of the company's second-quarter revenues. The segment's EBITDA decreased 14% to $64 million.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

Atlantic Aviation  generated revenues of $236 million, up 1% year over year and accounted for 56.7% of the company's overall revenues. The segment's EBITDA rose 3% to $62 million.

Revenues in MIC Hawaii came in at $61 million, down 19% year over year. It represented 14.7% of overall quarterly revenues. The segment's EBITDA increased 27% to $14 million.

Operating Costs

In the reported quarter, Macquarie's cost of services decreased 10%, whereas cost of product sales increased 10% year over year.

Selling and administrative expenses were $84 million, an increase of 2% year over year. Overall, operating expenses declined 4% to about $361 million.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $573 million and long-term debt of about $2,653 million. Its adjusted free cash flow for the quarter declined 26% year over year to $95 million.

Macquarie authorized cash dividend of $1.00 per share for the second quarter, payable Aug 15 to shareholders of record as on Aug 12.

Guidance

The company expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $600-$625 million. It expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $390-$435 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Macquarie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3(Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL , Danaher Corporation DHR and United Technologies Corporation UTX . All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Carlisle delivered avera ge earnings surprise of 17.16% in the trailing four quarters.

Danaher pulled off average positive earnings surprise of 3.25% in the trailing four quarters.

United Technologies delivered average earnings surprise of 13.19% in the trailing four quarters.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CSL , UTX , DHR , MIC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar