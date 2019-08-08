Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ( MIC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.87, the dividend yield is 10.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIC was $38.87, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.74 and a 15.31% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

MIC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). MIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports MIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 126.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MIC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MIC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHII with an decrease of -4.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MIC at 5.06%.