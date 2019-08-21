Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Macquarie First Trust Global ( MFD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.95, the dividend yield is 10.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFD was $9.95, representing a -14.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.63 and a 13.71% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

