Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Mackinac Financial Corporation ( MFNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MFNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that MFNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.85, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFNC was $15.85, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.58 and a 25.82% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

MFNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MFNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MFNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.02%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.