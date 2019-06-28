Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation ( CLI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CLI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CLI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.18, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLI was $23.18, representing a -6.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.88 and a 23.69% increase over the 52 week low of $18.74.

CLI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). CLI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.01. Zacks Investment Research reports CLI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.61%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.