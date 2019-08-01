Macerich's (MAC) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Leasing Revenues Dip

Retail REIT The Macerich Company MAC delivered second-quarter 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share, excluding loss on extinguishment of debt and costs related to shareholder activism, of 88 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. However, the figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter's 96 cents.
The company witnessed strong tenant sales growth as well as increase in average rent and releasing spreads, while occupancy declined. Though leasing revenues missed expectations, growth in same-center net operating income (NOI) aided its performance.
In fact, the company generated leasing revenues of $211 million in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $217.5 million. The figure also slipped 2.8% year over year. Behind the Headline Numbers
As of Jun 30, 2019, mall portfolio occupancy shrunk 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 94.1%. Mall tenant annual sales for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2019, increased 12.1% year over year to $776 per square feet. Re-leasing spreads for the 12-month period ended Jun 30, 2019, increased 9.4%. Average rent per square foot ascended 4% to $61.17 from $58.84 as of Jun 30, 2018. Also, same-center net operating income (excluding lease termination revenue) inched up 0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Moreover, the company accomplished $476 million of loan financing at an average interest rate of 4.19%, netting $112 million of excess loan proceeds. Outlook
Macerich reiterated its guidance for 2019. The REIT expects FFO per share of $3.50-3.58 for the ongoing year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2019 FFO per share is currently pinned at $3.56. Our Viewpoint
Although Macerich outshone expectations in terms of FFO per share in the second quarter, the dip in leasing revenues is disappointing. The turbulent retail real estate environment, with tenant bankruptcies and store closures, is expected to keep affecting the company's leasing and occupancy level. Nevertheless, the company remains focused on redevelopment opportunities, which will likely provide value accretion and enable diversified usage of its high-quality properties.
Macerich currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
.
Macerich Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Macerich Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Macerich Company (The) Quote
We, now, look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like Realty Income Corporation O , Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation CLI , which are slated to report their quarterly numbers next week.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) - a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Macerich Company (The) (MAC): Free Stock Analysis Report Realty Income Corporation (O): Free Stock Analysis Report Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST): Free Stock Analysis Report Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research