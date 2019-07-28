Macau's medium-big spenders are spoilt for choice

Reuters





By Katrina Hamlin

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Macau's big spenders are spoilt for choice. The casino kingpins all bet big on the most affluent slice of China's middle-class - and so did rivals elsewhere in Asia. Now there may not be enough nouveau not-quite-riche to go around.

The problem is partly rich people's fault. The wealthiest punters - who usually bet with borrowed money - have eased back from the table. In the last six months, gross gambling revenue from VIPs has fallen by double digits, according to official data.

Now the next rung - wealthier middle-class customers who play with cash, rather than credit - are becoming a concern. Adelson's outfit is the only one to break out the numbers for this lucrative niche by reporting performance for tables in plusher parts of the casino, where the lower limit on bets can be two or three times the typical HK$1,000 minimum. Sands on Wednesday revealed second-quarter revenue from these so-called premium punters fell 4% year-on-year, down almost a fifth from the preceding quarter. That was the first drop posted by this market segment since 2016, according to Bernstein.

Yet the pipeline of Macanese projects targeting them - from fancier facilities to marketing gimmicks - is still pumping. Sands has hired British soccer star David Beckham to promote a London-themed resort; Melco and MGM are ramping up business at their posh new properties; SJM is finishing work on hotels designed by Versace and the late Karl Lagerfield.

Unfortunately destinations like Cambodia and Vietnam are also successfully catering to a similar crowd. NagaCorp , which operates a gambling monopoly in Phnom Penh, on Tuesday reported net profit rose by a third in the first six months thanks to an uptick in Chinese visitors.

A punt on China's growing middle-classes always sounds like safe bet. But not if everyone makes the exact same bet. Should Sands turn out to be a bellwether for the broader Macau market, the rewards could be spread rather thin.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- MGM Resorts said its net profit fell by 46% year-on-year to $76 million in the second quarter of 2019, while revenue increased 13% to $3.2 billion, according to filings on July 25.

- Las Vegas Sands reported its net profit rose by 64% to $1.1 billion in the same period, the company said on July 24. Revenue increased by 0.9% to $3.3 billion. Stripping out a one-off gain from the sale of the Sands Bethlehem property, underlying earnings fell by 18%, according to a Breakingviews calculation.

- On the same day, Melco Resorts reported net income of $97 million in the second quarter of 2019, up by 83% from a year earlier. Its revenue grew by 17% year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

Las Vegas Sandsresults

Melco Resorts and Entertainmentresults

MGM Resortsresults