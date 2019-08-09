Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Macatawa Bank Corporation ( MCBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCBC was $10.04, representing a -20.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.63 and a 14.02% increase over the 52 week low of $8.81.

MCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports MCBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.54%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.