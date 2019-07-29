Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-M&A, weaker pound thrust FTSE 100 to 11-month high



* FTSE 100 up 1%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Just Eat surges after all-share deal with Takeaway.com

* LSE gains on talks to buy Refinitiv

* Sports Direct sinks to lowest since Feb. 2011 (Adds news items, analyst comment, updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose to its highestin nearly a year on Monday, as shares of Just Eat and LondonStock Exchange rallied on deal-related news, while exporterstocks benefited from a weaker pound amid heightened 'no-deal'Brexit fears.

The main index .FTSE surged almost 1% by 0815 GMT. Themid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC shrugged off steep losses in shares ofSports Direct SPD.L and corporate services company Sanne GroupSNNS.L , as well as a drop in the pound, to advance 0.4%.

Just EatJE.L soared 25% to 796.4 pence, on track for itsbest day ever, after agreeing to an all-share deal with rivalTakeaway.com TKWY.AS for an implied value of 731 pence ashare. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nASP0014XY

"The deal gives Just Eat and its interim CEO the perfectexit, whilst also creating a company with the scale and strengthto take on Deliveroo, Uber EatsUBER.N and AmazonAMZN.O ,"Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

London Stock ExchangeLSE.L surged nearly 15% to anall-time high after the company confirmed late on Friday it wasin talks to buy financial data analytics provider RefinitivHoldings for $27 billion, including debt. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R418

Thomson ReutersTRI.TO , the parent company of Reuters,holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

The FTSE 100 handily outperformed the broader Europeanmarket, which was held back by weak earnings. Investors werealso tentative ahead of an expected interest rate cut by theU.S. Federal Reserve this week.

With the rate cut an almost foregone conclusion, the broadersentiment is more likely to be determined by whether the centralbank drops hints of further policy easing.

Exporter stocks also supported the FTSE 100 as sterlingslipped on fears that Britain could crash out of the EuropeanUnion without a deal on Oct. 31, as Foreign Secretary DominicRaab said the government was "turbo-charging" no-dealpreparations.

On the mid-cap index, Sports Direct slipped 10% after itsdelayed results statement showed annual core earnings fell dueto problems integrating House of Fraser and as it warned itcould face a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgium. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24R21R

Asset and corporate services company Sanne GroupSNNS.L plummeted more than 31%, on course for its worst day ever, aftercutting its annual earnings and margin forecast.

