MA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/8/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/8/19, Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 8/9/19. As a percentage of MA's recent stock price of $271.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $171.89 per share, with $273.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $270.86.

In Friday trading, Mastercard Inc shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

