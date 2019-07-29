M & T Bank Corp's Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/31/19, M & T Bank Corp's Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: MTB.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $15.9375, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of MTB.PRC's recent share price of $1020.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of MTB.PRC to trade 1.56% lower - all else being equal - when MTB.PRC shares open for trading on 7/31/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.25%, which compares to an average yield of 5.55% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB.PRC shares, versus MTB:
Below is a dividend history chart for MTB.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $15.9375 on M & T Bank Corp's Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Monday trading, M & T Bank Corp's Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: MTB.PRC) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MTB) are trading flat.
