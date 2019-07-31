LyondellBasell (LYB) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB is set to release second-quarter 2019 results before the opening bell on Aug 2.





The stock lost around 23.9% in the past year compared with 37.2% decline recorded by the industry





What the Zacks Model Says



Our proven model shows that LyondellBasell is likely to beat estimates in the to-be-reported quarter. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is the case here, as you will see below:



Earnings ESP : Earnings ESP for LyondellBasell is +0.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $2.84. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Zacks Rank : LyondellBasell currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, which when combined with a positive ESP, makes us reasonably confident o f earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Note that we caution against Sell-rated stocks (#4 or 5) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.



Factors at Play in Q2



In June, the company provided a preliminary guidance for second-quarter 2019 financial results.



It expects EBITDA to improve roughly 10-20% sequentially in the range of $1,575-$1,675 million in the to-be-reported quarter. Net income is projected between $1,035 million and $1,080 million. Earnings per share (EPS) are expected between $2.79 and $2.91.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total second-quarter revenues is pegged at $9,256 million, which indicates a decline of 9.3% year over year.



The company stated that North American integrated ethylene margins improved in the quarter to be reported, courtesy of lower feedstock costs. Moreover, oxyfuels also witnessed typical seasonal upside. However, pressure on margins in the refining business is a headwind.

