LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.41, changing hands as high as $85.10 per share. LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LYB's low point in its 52 week range is $68.61 per share, with $107.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $85.08.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »