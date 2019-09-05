LyondellBasell in MOU with Bora for China expansion

Shutterstock photo





SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chemical and fuel company LyondellBasell Industries said on Thursday it has signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a joint venture with China'sBora Enterprise Group to build a chemical complex in northeast China.

LyondellBasell and Bora may invest as much as $12 billion over the next 10 years in a series of petrochemical projects in Liaoning's Panjin city.

LyondellBasell will take a 50% stake in the chemical projects being built by the Chinese firm, it said.

LyondellBasell currently operates three polypropylene compounding facilities in China located in Guangzhou, Suzhou and Dalian.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

