Quantcast

Lyft's scooters steering new customers to ride-hailing, but winter is coming

By Reuters

Reuters


By Vibhuti Sharma

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A quarter of Lyft Inc customers who use its bikes and scooters are new to the company, executives said on Wednesday, outlining how investments in the expensive growth area may eventually benefit the core ride-hailing business.

Bike and scooters have multiplied around big U.S. cities and ride-hailing services see them as a growth opportunity. Rival Uber Technologies Inc has bought JUMP; other brands include Lime and Bird.

Before its initial public offering in March, Lyft disclosed that it had not generated any revenue from that network for 2016 and 2017, while revenue from the segment in 2018 "was not material."

With 25% of people using the bikes and scooters being new to the Lyft ecosystem, according to co-founder John Zimmer, the company could tap a new stream of users for its maturing ride-hailing segment.

First, it must get through an annual seasonal issue: winter.

"People don't like to use scooters in snow" as much as they like ride-hailing, Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said on a conference call with analysts.

The company bought Citi Bike operator Motivate last year in a move to fend off competition from Uber's purchase of electric cycle-sharing startup JUMP Bikes months before.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: LYFT ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar