LW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.88, changing hands as high as $69.89 per share. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LW's low point in its 52 week range is $58.83 per share, with $83.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $69.18.
