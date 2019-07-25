LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting

Shutterstock photo





July 25 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher onThursday, as strong reports from drugmaker Roche, brewer ABInbev and luxury goods house LVMH stood out in a torrent ofearnings, ahead of a highly-anticipated European Central Bankrate decision.

The ECB is all but certain to ease policy further onThursday, with the biggest question whether it staggers itsmoves over several months or opts for a big bang. The decisionis expected at 1145 GMT followed by Chief Mario Draghi's speechat 1230 GMT. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P52Kurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E02G

Swiss drugmaker RocheROG.S gained 1.1% as it lifted itsfull-year sales outlook, while telecom network equipment makerNokia NOKIA.HE climbed after reporting a surprise rise insecond-quarter profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q0WZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24Q00J

The pan-European main stocks index STOXX 600 .STOXX rose0.3% by 0707 GMT.

Luxury stocks helped Paris' main index .FCHI outperformwith a 0.7% gain. LVMH LVMH.PA Hermes HRMS.PA and KeringPRTP.PA advanced between 0.7% and 2.2%, while jacket makerMoncler MONC.MI gained around 4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P6OX

