Quantcast

LVMH, InBev lift European shares ahead of ECB meeting

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

July 25 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher onThursday, as strong reports from drugmaker Roche, brewer ABInbev and luxury goods house LVMH stood out in a torrent ofearnings, ahead of a highly-anticipated European Central Bankrate decision.

The ECB is all but certain to ease policy further onThursday, with the biggest question whether it staggers itsmoves over several months or opts for a big bang. The decisionis expected at 1145 GMT followed by Chief Mario Draghi's speechat 1230 GMT. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P52Kurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N22E02G

Swiss drugmaker RocheROG.S gained 1.1% as it lifted itsfull-year sales outlook, while telecom network equipment makerNokia NOKIA.HE climbed after reporting a surprise rise insecond-quarter profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q0WZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24Q00J

The pan-European main stocks index STOXX 600 .STOXX rose0.3% by 0707 GMT.

Luxury stocks helped Paris' main index .FCHI outperformwith a 0.7% gain. LVMH LVMH.PA Hermes HRMS.PA and KeringPRTP.PA advanced between 0.7% and 2.2%, while jacket makerMoncler MONC.MI gained around 4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24P6OX

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130; ReutersMessaging: susan.mathew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar